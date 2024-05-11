 Skip navigation
Steelers sign third-rounder Roman Wilson, sixth-rounder Ryan Watts

  
Published May 11, 2024 02:03 PM

The Steelers announced the signing of two more draft picks on Saturday.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson and defensive back Ryan Watts have both signed with the team. Fourth-round offensive lineman Mason McCormick and sixth-round defensive lineman Logan Lee signed on Friday.

Wilson was a third-round pick last month after playing in 46 games at Michigan. He posted 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping the Wolverines to a national title during the 2023 season.

Watts once lined up against Wilson when he was at Ohio State, but he transferred to Texas for his final two seasons. He had 38 tackles during the Longhorns’ run to the playoffs in his final season.