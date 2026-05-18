Steelers sign undrafted free agent CB Tamon Lynum

The Steelers signed undrafted free agent cornerback Tamon Lynum on Monday, the team announced.

Lynum had a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp, and he and center Greg Crippen were the only two players signed afterward.

The Steelers have 91 players on their roster, including an international exemption.

Lynum played two seasons at Pitt after transferring from Nebraska. He appeared in 23 games at Nebraska, totaling 14 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.

In two seasons at Pitt, Lynum played 23 games and recorded 57 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

He was not invited to the Scouting Combine.