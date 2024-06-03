 Skip navigation
Steelers sign WR Jaray Jenkins, waive DB Luq Barcoo

  
Published June 3, 2024 05:53 PM

The Steelers signed first-round pick Troy Fautanu on Monday and they also announced a couple of other roster moves.

They have signed wide receiver Jaray Jenkins. Defensive back Luq Barcoo was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding transaction.

Jenkins spent the preseason with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2023. He had two catches for 32 yards in their preseason games, but failed to make the cut to 53 players at the end of the summer.

Barcoo was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad last year. He played in three games for the Jaguars in 2020 and had 10 tackles along with one pass defensed.