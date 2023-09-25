Steelers take 23-7 lead after Jimmy Garoppolo interception

The Steelers have taken a 23-7 lead in Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders, taking advantage of a Jimmy Garoppolo interception to get increase their advantage.

Garoppolo threw an ill-advised deep pass on the right side for Jakobi Meyers, who was surrounded by two Pittsburgh defenders. Cornerback Patrick Peterson came down with the errant ball at the Steelers’ 19-yard line for Pittsburgh’s second takeaway of the game.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett began the ensuing drive with a 17-yard pass to George Pickens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a 14-yard pass to get down to Vegas’ 30-yard line. And a play later, the tight end caught a 13-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 16-point lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers have now scored 23 straight points after Davante Adams opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown.

Pickett has completed 14-of-23 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.