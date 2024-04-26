 Skip navigation
Steelers take Troy Fautanu with 20th overall pick

  
Published April 25, 2024 10:32 PM

The Steelers have drafted an offensive lineman in the first round for the second straight season.

Former Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu was the team’s choice with the 20th overall pick on Thursday night. They took right tackle Broderick Jones in the first round after trading up last year.

Fautanu started every game for the Huskies over the last two seasons. One of those starts came at left guard and there’s been some discussion that Fautanu could see time there in the NFL, but it remains to be seen what the Steelers will do up front.

There have now been six offensive linemen selected through the first 20 picks. There have also been six quarterbacks, three wide receivers and a tight end drafted during an offense-dominant first round.