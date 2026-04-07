Steelers to host WR Denzel Boston Tuesday

The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. last month and they may not be done adding to their wide receiver room.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they will host Denzel Boston on a pre-draft visit on Tuesday. Boston has also had reported visits with the Browns and Raiders.

Boston caught 125 passes for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns at Washington over the last two seasons.

The Steelers have DK Metcalf along with Pittman at the top of their receiver depth chart. Both of those wideouts are listed at 6-foot-4 and Boston is listed at the same height, so Pittsburgh would have a bevy of big targets should they add the wideout in the draft later this month.