Steelers to re-sign Asante Samuel Jr.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. will get a chance to play a full season with the Steelers in 2026.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers and Samuel have agreed to a one-year deal. Samuel is set to make $4 million under the terms of the agreement.

Samuel had spinal fusion surgery during the 2025 offseason and signed with the Steelers during the season. He appeared in six games for the team and recorded 10 tackles and an interception in that action.

Samuel spent his first four seasons with the Chargers. He had 176 tackles, six interceptions and a fumble recovery in 50 games for Los Angeles.