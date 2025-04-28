 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers to sign Robert Woods

  
Published April 28, 2025 06:02 PM

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has found a home for the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Woods has agreed to sign with the Steelers. It’s a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Woods spent the last two seasons with the Texans and caught 60 passes for 629 yards and a touchdown in 29 regular season games. He also had four catches for 39 yards in the playoffs.

DK Metcalf and George Pickens are atop the receiver depth chart in Pittsburgh. Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek are also on hand.

It remains unclear who will be throwing balls to them, but word from Steelers owner Art Rooney II over the weekend suggested Aaron Rodgers will be making his decision about joining the Steelers sooner rather than later.