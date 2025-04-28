Steelers to sign Robert Woods

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has found a home for the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Woods has agreed to sign with the Steelers. It’s a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Woods spent the last two seasons with the Texans and caught 60 passes for 629 yards and a touchdown in 29 regular season games. He also had four catches for 39 yards in the playoffs.

DK Metcalf and George Pickens are atop the receiver depth chart in Pittsburgh. Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek are also on hand.

It remains unclear who will be throwing balls to them, but word from Steelers owner Art Rooney II over the weekend suggested Aaron Rodgers will be making his decision about joining the Steelers sooner rather than later.