Steelers’ UFA tender for Aaron Rodgers is a chess move in a game no one knew about

Pittsburgh’s move to apply an unrestricted free agent tender to quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes, in essence, a chess move in a game no one thought was being played.

On the surface, it means nothing. Rodgers isn’t being courted by any other team. There’s no need for the Steelers to extend the window for getting compensatory draft pick consideration in the event Rodgers signs elsewhere.

Maybe they were just being skittish, given that they recently had the rug pulled out from under them regarding receiver Makai Lemon, whom the Steelers were in the process of drafting before they found out they’d been leapfrogged by the Eagles. If so, they’re worrying about something that, by all appearances, they shouldn’t have been worrying about.

The move commits the Steelers to paying Rodgers more than $15 million in 2026. He can still take less than that from another team, if he wants.

The situation won’t become truly interesting until July 22, when Rodgers (by rule) becomes exclusive to the Steelers. After that, the only path to another team would entail accepting the tender and being traded.

The tender also puts a hard deadline on his ability to play in 2026. As of November 17, Rodgers won’t be able to play for the Steelers or anyone else this season, absent a showing of extreme hardship.

It’s hard to imagine Rodgers not being at least a little upset by the move. If he has told them he’s returning, there’s no reason to do it. If, as it appears, he hasn’t, the tender makes one of his potential options — a Philip Rivers-style late-season return for another team — difficult if not impossible.

If nothing else, the gesture gives Aaron’s cage a little rattle. The Steelers want to know what he’s going to do. And they don’t want to find out later that he plans to play the torn ACL waiting game.

One significant injury to a contender’s starting quarterback would have opened the door for a final shot at getting to a Super Bowl and winning it. The Steelers wouldn’t have made this move if they had no reason whatsoever to believe he was considering that option.

Or maybe, as suggested on Monday’s PFT Live, the Steelers have simply been saying all the right things while hoping he chooses not to return. Frankly, it’s difficult to imagine coach Mike McCarthy pining for a player whose skills have diminished, but whose potential to be a locker-room irritant has not.

Ultimately, it could be a message. One that isn’t clear and obvious. One that the Steelers could plausibly deny. But one that could let Rodgers know that, despite everything they’ve said, the Steelers prefer to move on without him.