Steelers working on “key decision” about Najee Harris’ fifth-year option

Steelers owner Art Rooney II covered a lot of topics during a Monday meeting with the media, including the future of running back Najee Harris.

The 2021 first-round pick is moving into his fourth NFL season and that means it is time for the Steelers to decide whether to exercise their option on his contract for a fifth year. Harris ran for over 1,000 yards for the third straight year and posted a career-best average of 4.1 yards per carry, but Rooney would only say that the team is considering all of its options.

“A lot of thought, a lot of analysis goes into making those decisions,” Rooney said, via Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ll be working on that as well as all the other things we have to do in the offseason, but that’ll be a key decision as we get closer to the draft in May.”

Harris’ option is set to come with a salary of $6.66 million and the team has until May 2 to make their call.