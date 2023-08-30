Stefon Diggs: It means a lot to me to be named a captain again

Whatever happened between the Bills and Stefon Diggs during the team’s minicamp seems to be well in the rearview as Week One approaches.

The latest piece of evidence for that is Diggs being voted as one of Buffalo’s captains for the third time.

“This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got,” Diggs told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News on Wednesday. “I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me.”

Diggs got his first star in 2021, his second season with Buffalo. That was after Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards in 2020.

The receiver said continuing to be named a captain means more to him now.

“When it first happens, it’s like you’re wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, like, ‘Damn, my teammates admire my work ethic and respect me,’” Diggs said. “And now at this point, building off that, it’s like I’m earning that respect each and every year, to be a leader and be somebody that they can count on for leadership. And that’s on and off the field, as far as how you lead by example.”

Diggs caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards with a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2022. He was a second-team All-Pro honoree.