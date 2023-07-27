Stefon Diggs: It’s “insane” to think I want more say in play-calling

Receiver Stefon Diggs emphatically stated in his press conference on Wednesday that everything is all good between him and the Bills.

But there was something Diggs particularly had an issue with when asked about his potential issues with the club that apparently flared up at the start of last month’s minicamp.

A reporter inquired about what Diggs thought about his role in the offense and potentially wanting more targets. Diggs started off his response with, “Yeah, that is insane.”

“For me to just want more say in the offense, it’s crazy because I play receiver. I don’t care what play is called,” Diggs said. “I can’t get up there and say, ‘Call this.’ It’s a lot of outlandish, obvious things where people [are] throwing [things] out there or people were saying [things] as far as my role. I’ve been a captain on this team for three years — there’s no question about my role and who I am as a player, how hard I work. Those things never had question marks. And you can’t say the same thing for a lot of people in the league.

“As a player, who I am and what I am has always been represented — and what I do on a consistent basis, how hard I work. You can see it. And my teammates speak highly of me in that regard, especially since I’ve been a captain damn near since I got here.

“So, as far as me wanting to have say-so in the play calling, that is insane to me — just because I couldn’t call a play to save my life. I couldn’t call a game to save my life. Be for real.”

As for that offensive play-caller, Diggs said he’s plenty confident in coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“I mean, last year, we went 13-3. Like, come on now,” Diggs said. “I just look at it like, let’s mate it make sense. If you don’t have confidence in Dorsey — I mean, we went 13-3 in the regular season. And that’s not easy to do for a first-year OC. He had a little bit of talent. He had a little bit of talent at the quarterback position and some help. But 13-3 is hard, especially coming from the offense that we had previously with [Giants head coach Brian] Daboll and everything. He had a lot of success with us.

“So, my confidence level is high. I just feel like those couple of games that we did lose, we lost by like one or two miscues. So for a first-time OC, and I feel like he does everything that he can to put us in a position to win. And I love him. As far as, you’ve seen him a little bit last year get a little wild in the booth. And from that standpoint, I feel like I love it. I feel like going into this second year, I hope it happens again.”

Diggs caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards with a career-high 11 touchdowns last season, receiving second-team All-Pro recognition. He’s had at least 1,225 yards in each of his first three seasons with the Bills and there’s no reason to think his production will substantially decrease in 2023.