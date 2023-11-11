Stefon Diggs off injury report, set to play vs. Denver on Monday

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is officially good to go for Monday night.

Though Diggs (back) was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday, he has no game status and is slated to play in Week 10 against Denver.

Diggs told reporters on Saturday that he was “100 percent” going to play against Denver after he was added to the injury report on Friday.

Diggs has 70 catches for 834 yards with seven touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a full participant in all three days of practice and is set to play.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) are both out.

Linebacker Terrell Bernard (concussion) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd (illness), outside linebacker A.J. Klein (back), safety Jordan Poyer (shin), and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) are all off the report and set to play.