Stefon Diggs says he’s “100 percent” playing against Broncos

The Bills added receiver Stefon Diggs to their injury report on Friday as a limited practice participant due to a back injury.

But Diggs told reporters on Saturday that he’ll be fine to play Monday night’s game against the Broncos.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, Diggs said he’s “100 percent” playing in Week 10, noting that the Bills are being more proactive than reactive when it comes to his back. But Diggs added that he didn’t do much during Saturday’s practice aside from stretch.

Diggs has a league-leading 70 catches for 834 yards with seven touchdowns this season.

The Bills will release their final injury report for Week 10 with game statuses later on Saturday.