Stefon Diggs: Sunday night was “100 percent” personal for me

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs turned the clock back on Sunday night.

Diggs returned to Buffalo for the first time since the Bills traded him to Houston in 2024 and he reminded Bills fans of what he’s capable of doing during New England’s 23-20 win. Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards in what he called an “electrifying” atmosphere at Highmark Stadium and he told Melissa Stark of NBC after the game that it meant a lot to him personally to play well against one of his former teams.

“100 percent,” Diggs said. “Obviously, I love those guys. Still got a good relationship with those guys. Got a lot of respect for ‘em. But I love the game of football more. And every time I go out here, I’m trying to prove it. Not only to them, but to myself.”

In his postgame press conference, Diggs said he thought the Patriots’ performance “speaks volumes” about the kind of team that they have put together in Mike Vrabel’s first season as their head coach and the Sunday night slot meant everyone in the league was available to hear the message they sent by giving the Bills their first loss of the season.

