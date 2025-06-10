Stefon Diggs won’t discuss the contents of his bag on the boat

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs met with reporters on Tuesday, for the first time since his notorious pink powder club boat video.

Not surprisingly, Diggs had not much to say.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, here’s what Diggs said about the video and his standing with coach Mike Vrabel: “I want to be as candid with you as possible but I kind of have a thing where I don’t talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally. . . . I had a conversation with Vrabel obviously and I’ll echo everything he said, hoping everybody is making good decisions. And I had a conversation with people in the building as well. So everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal.”

He then was asked about the most important particular: What was in the bag?

“Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internal, which I can’t have too much of a conversation about it,” Diggs said. “I’ve been in this league 10 years. You can format your question many different ways, I’m obviously going to answer it the same way.”

Diggs has no reason to confirm that the contents of the bag were something other Pixy Sticks or Fun Dip. If he admits the contents were what common sense would suggest them to be, he would be more likely to be placed in the NFL’s substance-abuse program based on behavior.

For all anyone knows (since the league has declined comment on the situation) Diggs already has been placed in the program, based on the video. Given the revisions to the policy, which make it extremely difficult to get suspended, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever know that the video triggered any consequences under the substance-abuse program — unless Diggs were to talk about it.

Based on his responses to Tuesday’s questions, it’s safe to say he won’t.