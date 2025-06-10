 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stefon Diggs won’t discuss the contents of his bag on the boat

  
Published June 10, 2025 03:18 PM

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs met with reporters on Tuesday, for the first time since his notorious pink powder club boat video.

Not surprisingly, Diggs had not much to say.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, here’s what Diggs said about the video and his standing with coach Mike Vrabel: “I want to be as candid with you as possible but I kind of have a thing where I don’t talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally. . . . I had a conversation with Vrabel obviously and I’ll echo everything he said, hoping everybody is making good decisions. And I had a conversation with people in the building as well. So everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal.”

He then was asked about the most important particular: What was in the bag?

“Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internal, which I can’t have too much of a conversation about it,” Diggs said. “I’ve been in this league 10 years. You can format your question many different ways, I’m obviously going to answer it the same way.”

Diggs has no reason to confirm that the contents of the bag were something other Pixy Sticks or Fun Dip. If he admits the contents were what common sense would suggest them to be, he would be more likely to be placed in the NFL’s substance-abuse program based on behavior.

For all anyone knows (since the league has declined comment on the situation) Diggs already has been placed in the program, based on the video. Given the revisions to the policy, which make it extremely difficult to get suspended, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever know that the video triggered any consequences under the substance-abuse program — unless Diggs were to talk about it.

Based on his responses to Tuesday’s questions, it’s safe to say he won’t.