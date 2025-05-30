 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL's best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could 'unlock' something in Fields

NFL declines comment on Stefon Diggs video

  
Published May 30, 2025 04:36 PM

The recent video of Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs with a pink powder on a boat prompted public comment from New England coach Mike Vrabel. It has resulted in silence from the league office.

Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email on Friday that the NFL “will decline comment” on the matter.

Although the league has dramatically reduced the pathway to a suspension under its substance-abuse policy, a player can be placed in the substance-abuse program based on "[b]ehavior . . . which, in the judgment of the Medical Director, exhibits physical, behavioral, or psychological signs or symptoms of misuse of Substances of Abuse.”

Placement in Stage One of the program results in enhanced testing and potential fines. However, a suspension no longer occurs until the fourth violation of the requirement to cooperate with testing protocol or clinical care requirements. A positive urine test never results in a suspension.

Given that, in most cases, the public becomes aware of a player’s presence in the substance-abuse program only after he is suspended, it’s possible that no one will ever know if the video results in the league placing Diggs in State One as a result of the video.