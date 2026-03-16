Troy Aikman plans to continue to work with the Dolphins “in some capacity”

It started as a consulting gig for the hiring of a new General Manager. It continued with the hiring of a new coach.

Now, Troy Aikman will be sticking around with the Miami Dolphins.

Via Sam Neumann of Awful Announcing, Aikman said in a recent appearance on the Rodeo Time podcast that he’ll continue working with the Dolphins “in some capacity.”

There was a time when a plan like that would have raised eyebrows — especially if/when Aikman’s primary job on Monday Night Football includes a Dolphins game. But with Tom Brady’s dual role as Fox broadcaster and Raiders minority owner normalizing conflicts of interest that previously wouldn’t have been allowed, well, when in Rome.

Still, Brady has limitations on his ability to enter facilities and attend practices. Whether those same rules will apply to Aikman isn’t known. If, however, he’ll be working for the Dolphins, it would make sense for the league to draw lines as to where he can and can’t go as it relates to the other 31 teams.

Plenty of people have hobbies and/or side hustles. When an NFL broadcaster moonlights as a paid consultant or employee of one of the league’s teams, it’s a problem that shouldn’t be ignored. Thanks to Brady’s insistence on wearing two hats, the line hasn’t simply been blurred.

It’s apparently been obliterated.