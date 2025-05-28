 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs: We want to make great decisions on and off the field

  
Published May 28, 2025 12:49 PM

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs’s appearance in a viral video over the weekend led to questions for the team’s head coach at a Wednesday press conference.

The first question to Mike Vrabel had to do with a video showing Diggs on a boat with several women. Diggs produces a bag filled with what appeared to be a pink powder at one point in the video and Vrabel was asked about the team’s response to it.

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Vrabel said. “Obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. . . . Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Vrabel went on to say that Diggs was not present for Wednesday’s voluntary OTA session. He said any player that isn’t with the team has been in communication with the club, but did not give any idea about when Diggs, who has been at other work, might be back with the team.