Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs: We want to make great decisions on and off the field

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs’s appearance in a viral video over the weekend led to questions for the team’s head coach at a Wednesday press conference.

The first question to Mike Vrabel had to do with a video showing Diggs on a boat with several women. Diggs produces a bag filled with what appeared to be a pink powder at one point in the video and Vrabel was asked about the team’s response to it.

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Vrabel said. “Obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. . . . Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Vrabel went on to say that Diggs was not present for Wednesday’s voluntary OTA session. He said any player that isn’t with the team has been in communication with the club, but did not give any idea about when Diggs, who has been at other work, might be back with the team.