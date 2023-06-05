 Skip navigation
Top News

Stephen Jones: Cowboys aren’t interested in DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published June 5, 2023 09:26 AM
As the free agency of receiver DeAndre Hopkins has lingered, more steam has emerged regarding the possibility of the Cowboys pursuing him.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones has made it clear that won’t happen.

“He’s not on this team right now,” Jones said, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We went down the road with [Brandin] Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re pleased with our receiving group .”

They should be. They have Cooks, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. There’s no reason to add Hopkins, barring an unexpected injury of course.

Hopkins was released six days ago. There have been no visits, no reports regarding active negotiations.

It all points to the probability that Hopkins still wants more than the market will justify. Which means he’ll likely need to come to terms with not getting what he wants but taking what he can get.