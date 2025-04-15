 Skip navigation
Stephen Jones: Cowboys more likely to move down than up in first round

  
Published April 15, 2025 04:06 PM

The Cowboys have not moved up in the first round since 2012 when they got to sixth overall to select LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday isn’t unlikely the Cowboys move up this year.

I don’t necessarily see us moving up, based on the way the board is coming together, but could see a situation where we move down,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys have moved down as recently as last year when they went from 24th to 29th in a deal with the Lions. Detroit picked cornerback Terrion Arnold, and Dallas ended up with left tackle Tyler Guyton.

The Cowboys have the 12th pick this year, and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden are the top candidates to land in Dallas if one of them makes it that far.

The Cowboys also need help at running back, defensive tackle and in the offensive line.