NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Stephen Jones: We're committed to Dak Prescott, open to contract extension

  
Published February 1, 2023 09:22 AM
January 26, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to understand what Micah Parsons was trying to say in his tweet about QB contracts and what it means for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys made a change at offensive coordinator after losing to the 49ers in the playoffs, but they’re not thinking about any change at quarterback.

Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the loss to the 49ers and he led the league with 15 interceptions in the regular season, so it’s no great surprise that the team’s feelings about him came up when executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday.

Jones said that the team remains fully committed to Prescott and said, via Nick Eatman of the team’s website, that he could be the quarterback for the “next 10 years.” His contract only runs for the next two seasons, but Jones said that the team is open to an extension.

In addition to showing their commitment to Prescott, a new deal would lower Prescott’s cap hits for the next couple of seasons. He’s set to have a hit of just over $49 million in 2023 and just over $52 million in 2024.