Stephon Gilmore hopes to return to Cowboys

The Cowboys traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the 2023 offseason to shore up their secondary. They had no idea just how fortuitous that would be.

Trevon Diggs tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 2.

Gilmore played all 17 games and totaled 68 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 13 passes defensed.

Gilmore, though, becomes a free agent in March.

“I want to come back,” Gilmore told DFW Ticket, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We can’t talk until March. But that’s the goal, because I think we do have the pieces to get to where we want to go, and I want to be part of that.”

The Cowboys’ other starting corner, DaRon Bland, who replaced Diggs, finished fifth in defensive player of the year voting. So, with the Cowboys projected to be $20 million over the salary cap, they might not have the money to bring back Gilmore depending on what his market looks like.