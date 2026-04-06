Stephon Gilmore’s goal: Patriots Hall of Famer, Pro Football Hall of Famer

Longtime NFL cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his retirement last week, and he’s hoping he has a future home in two halls of fame.

Gilmore told Mike Reiss of ESPN that he has a goal of receiving the red jacket that goes to members of the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the gold jacket that goes to members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I left it all out on the field. Hopefully, the red jacket, the gold jacket, that’s the goal. My style of play, how I played -- mostly a man corner, covered the best guy each and every week, not too many guys can do that week in and week out,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore’s case for the Patriots Hall of Fame is strong: He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year playing for them in 2019 and was a first-team All-Pro playing for them in 2018 and 2019, and he won Super Bowl LIII with them.

Gilmore’s case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame is not as strong: he was a solid player during his five years with the Bills and one year each with the Panthers, Colts, Cowboys and Vikings, but his overall body of work would seem to make him a long shot for a bust in Canton.