Sunday Night Football: 49ers run their way to 10-3 halftime lead

The 49ers entered their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons averaging a paltry 3.1 yards per carry.

They’re doing a whole lot better than that on Sunday night, with a Christian McCaffrey leading the way for a 10-3 halftime lead.

McCaffrey has 76 yards on 12 carries with a 1-yard touchdown, while Brian Robinson has 24 yards on five attempts, working out to a 5.9-yard average. In all, that comes out to 100 yards on 17 carries — good for a 5.9-yard average.

McCaffrey also has a pair of catches for 19 yards.

Had a Mac Jones pass to Jauan Jennings not gone off the receiver’s hands for an interception in the second quarter, the 49ers would likely have a larger lead.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. fumbled late in the second quarter on a strip-sack by Bryce Huff. The 49ers recovered it and were able to convert on a 55-yard field goal to give themselves a seven-point advantage.

Penix also made a critical mistake at the end of the half, throwing a ball out of bounds to avoid a sack. But Penix was still in the pocket and was flagged for intentional grounding. With the 10-second runoff, the second quarter ended with that foul.

Penix was 13-of-19 for 128 yards in the first half. Bijan Robinson has 22 yards on seven carries along with three receptions for 20 yards.

On the injury front, 49ers center Jake Brendel had to come off the field midway through the second quarter and is out with a hamstring injury. Matt Hennessy went in to play center. While left guard Connor Colby had to briefly exit, he didn’t miss many snaps.

The 49ers will receive the second-half kickoff.