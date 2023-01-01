Sunday Night Football: Calais Campbell is inactive for the Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens will not defensive end Calais Campbell for Sunday Night Football.

Campbell was questionable with a left knee injury. He worked out before pregame warmups, and after that, the Ravens listed him among their inactives.

Campbell has practiced only once since Week 15.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar will make his NFL debut tonight.

Their other inactives are quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), running back Kenyan Drake, center Trystan Colon, tight end Nick Boyle and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

The Steelers will have defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who originally was questionable with a toe injury before exiting the injury report Saturday. Linebacker Myles Jack (groin) also will play.

Pittsburgh’s inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph. defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring), linebacker Malik Reed, offensive guard Kendrick Green, linebacker Tae Crowder and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.