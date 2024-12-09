Sunday Night Football: Chiefs lead Chargers 13-0 at halftime

It took 29 minutes and 13 minutes before Sunday Night Football saw its first touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes completed a 9-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins at the end of the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 13-0 halftime lead.

The Chargers will have to find some offense in the locker room at halftime if they are going to have a chance for a comeback. They had 27 plays, 127 yards and six first downs in the first half and had quarterback Justin Herbert injure his left leg with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert for one play before a punt, and Herbert returned when the Chargers got the ball back with 42 seconds remaining in the half.

Herbert went 10-of-18 for 97 yards, with Joshua Palmer catching two for 41. Heinicke is the team’s leading rusher with a 12-yard scramble on his only play.

The Chargers had one chance for a big play, but Herbert’s deep pass sailed over the head of a wide-open Palmer for what would have been a walk-in touchdown.

The Chiefs gained 187 yards with Mahomes going 18-of-25 for 153 yards and a touchdown, with Hopkins catching four for 32.

Matthew Wright kicked field goals of 47 and 33 yards after the Chiefs stalled at the Los Angeles 29 and 15.