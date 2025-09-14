 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Night Football: Harrison Smith is inactive for Vikings-Falcons

  
Published September 14, 2025 07:04 PM

The Vikings will not have safety Harrison Smith for Sunday night’s game against the Falcons.

Smith is one of Minnesota’s inactives as he continues to deal with a personal health issue.

Smith was a limited participant in practice for all three days this week and was listed as questionable. Linebacker Austin Keys (groin) was also listed as questionable and is inactive.

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, outside linebacker Andrew Van GInkel, and cornerback Jeff Okudah were previously ruled out and are inactive. Guard Joe Huber and quarterback Max Brosmer are also inactive, with Brosmer serving as the emergency third QB.

For the Falcons, kicker Younghoe Koo, receiver Jamal Agnew, cornerback Clark Phillips III, offensive lineman Jack Nelson, receiver Casey Washington, and defensive lineman Sam Roberts are inactive.

Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney is active, as expected, after he’d been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in training camp.