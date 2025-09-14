Sunday Night Football: Harrison Smith is inactive for Vikings-Falcons

The Vikings will not have safety Harrison Smith for Sunday night’s game against the Falcons.

Smith is one of Minnesota’s inactives as he continues to deal with a personal health issue.

Smith was a limited participant in practice for all three days this week and was listed as questionable. Linebacker Austin Keys (groin) was also listed as questionable and is inactive.

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, outside linebacker Andrew Van GInkel, and cornerback Jeff Okudah were previously ruled out and are inactive. Guard Joe Huber and quarterback Max Brosmer are also inactive, with Brosmer serving as the emergency third QB.

For the Falcons, kicker Younghoe Koo, receiver Jamal Agnew, cornerback Clark Phillips III, offensive lineman Jack Nelson, receiver Casey Washington, and defensive lineman Sam Roberts are inactive.

Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney is active, as expected, after he’d been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in training camp.