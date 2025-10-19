Sunday Night Football: Jake Matthews, Darnell Mooney active for Falcons-49ers

The Falcons will have their starting right tackle and an offensive contributor for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

Jake Matthews and Darnell Mooney are both active for the contest.

For Matthews, it’s his 184th consecutive start — a Falcons franchise record. He was dealing with an ankle injury this week and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was limited on Friday.

Mooney is returning from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for Monday night’s win over the Bills.

Mooney has seven receptions for 79 yards in three games so far this year.

On the other side, Mac Jones will make another start for the 49ers with Brock Purdy still sidelined by a toe injury. Juan Jennings is also active despite dealing with multiple injuries.

Purdy, receiver Ricky Pearsall, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, running back Jordan James, offensive lineman Drew Moss, cornerback Upton Stout, and receiver Jordan Watkins are inactive for the 49ers.

For the Falcons, outside linebacker Jalon Walker, cornerback Billy Bowman, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, and defensive tackle LaCale London are inactive.