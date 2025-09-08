Sunday Night Football: Josh Allen leads incredible comeback, Bills stun Ravens 41-40

The Ravens got 169 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns from Derrick Henry, got seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown from Zay Flowers, and had Lamar Jackson finish with 210 yards passing with two TDs plus 70 yards rushing with a touchdown on the ground.

The Ravens were up 40-25 with 11:42 in the game after scoring their fourth touchdown of the game on a drive that went at least 65 yards and lasted four plays or fewer.

The Ravens averaged 8.6 yards per play and finished Sunday with 432 total yards.

And none of it was enough.

Reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to an incredible comeback to start the season and the final slate of games at the current Highmark Stadium, with veteran kicker Matt Prater nailing a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Buffalo a stunning 41-40 victory.

The Bills had struggled to stop the Ravens throughout the night. But after Buffalo had to punt with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter, the Bills forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on their own 20-yard line with 7:16 left in the contest. That was one of several mistakes made by the Ravens in the fourth quarter, as the punt was nearly downed at the 1-yard line. But the Baltimore special teamer slid into the end zone while diving for the ball.

It was fourth-and-2 from the Baltimore 10 when Allen rolled to his right, threw a prayer that was tipped up by one Buffalo player into the waiting arms of another, second-year receiver Keon Coleman, for a big touchdown.

The Bills did not go for a two-point conversion then, instead reducing the lead to eight points to make it a one-possession game.

While Henry had a terrific game, this is when disaster struck. Jackson had run it for 13 yards to start the ensuing drive. But on the next play, Henry was stripped by defensive tackle Ed Oliver, with Terrell Bernard recovering the fumble to set Buffalo up at Baltimore’s 30-yard line.

The Bills took just four plays to get into the end zone, with Allen leaping over the defense at the goal line for a 1-yard score.

But again, Buffalo could not convert a two-point attempt, failing for the third time with a pass from Allen to Coleman.

However, because the Bills had three timeouts, the game was not over. Henry was stuffed for a 1-yard gain, Flowers took a handoff for no gain, and then Jackson’s pass over the middle to DeAndre Hopkins — who also made a great one-handed touchdown catch earlier in the contest — was stopped short of the sticks.

Though the Bills had no timeouts and started with the ball on their own 20 with 1:26 on the clock, Allen made it look easy with a 32-yard deep pass to Joshua Palmer to put Buffalo on the fringe of field goal range. Then on the next play, he connected with Coleman over the middle with Jaire Alexander making a perhaps ill-advised shoestring tackle to bring Coleman down at the 9-yard line.

Baltimore used its last two timeouts, but was powerless to do much of anything else as Prater strolled onto the field and connected on his 32-yard field goal to end the first Sunday night matchup of the season with a walk-off win.

Prater’s kick was especially notable as he just joined the Bills this week when Tyler Bass was placed on injured reserve. The veteran kicker had also nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, after Allen completed a pass with just one second on the clock.

Per ESPN, Allen threw for 251 yards in the fourth quarter, which was his most in any quarter in his career. He finished the contest 33-of-46 for 394 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 30 yards with two TDs.

Coleman finished with eight catches for 112 yards with a touchdown.

After the stunning win, the 1-0 Bills will be on the road to face the 0-1 Jets in Week 2.

At 0-1, Baltimore will have its home opener against division-rival Cleveland.