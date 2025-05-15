Sunday Night Football kicks off with Ravens and Bills

The last two NFL MVPs will square off on the first Sunday night of the 2025 season.

2023 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will pay a visit to Buffalo to take on 2024 MVP Josh Allen and the Bills. That game and the other 17 Sunday night matchups will be broadcast on NBC, although we’ll have to wait until the end of Week 17 to know who will be involved in the final game of the year.

The Bills beat the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs last year and both teams have designs on supplanting the Chiefs as the top team in the AFC this season.

Flex scheduling rules could change the schedule during the season. It may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10 of the regular season and at the league’s discretion from Weeks 11-17.

The initial schedule for Sunday Night Football during the 2025 season appears below:

Week 1 - Ravens at Bills.

Week 2 - Falcons at Vikings.

Week 3 - Chiefs at Giants.

Week 4 - Packers at Cowboys.

Week 5 - Patriots at Bills.

Week 6 - Lions at Chiefs.

Week 7 - Falcons at 49ers.

Week 8 - Packers at Steelers.

Week 9 - Seahawks at Commanders.

Week 10 - Steelers at Chargers.

Week 11 - Lions at Eagles.

Week 12 - Buccaneers at Rams.

Week 13 - Broncos at Commanders.

Week 14 - Texans at Chiefs.

Week 15 - Vikings at Cowboys.

Week 16 - Bengals at Dolphins.

Week 17 - Bears at 49ers.

Week 18 - TBD.