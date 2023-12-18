Sunday Night Football: Lamar Jackson touchdown pass gives Ravens 10-0 halftime lead

The Ravens and Jaguars didn’t find the end zone for the vast majority of the first half. But quarterback Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely in the paint late in the second quarter to give Baltimore a 10-0 lead at the break.

Baltimore’s fourth possession of the game took 13 plays to go 60 yards and took 4:30 off the clock. But Jackson kept the chains moving with a third-and-10 completion to Rashod Bateman for 12 yards. Then Jackson connected with Odell Beckham on third-and-6 for a 14-yard gain. Gus Edwards moved the chains with a 4-yard run on third-and-1.

Finally, after an unnecessary roughness penalty backed the Ravens up 15 yards, Jackson hit Likely over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to put Baltimore up by 10.

Jackson finished the first half 11-of-16 for 134 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s also the Ravens leading rusher with 30 yards on five carries.

Kicker Justin Tucker opened the scoring with a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Jaguars should have scored at least once in the first half, but were held off the board with a pair of missed field goals, a bad fumble by Trevor Lawrence, and an inexplicable play call to end the half.

On third-and-17 from the Baltimore 23, Lawrence moved to his left to start scrambling and just dropped the ball while trying to transfer it in his hands. Cornerback Arthur Maulet picked it up and returned it to the Baltimore 40.

Baltimore scored Likely’s touchdown on the ensuing drive.

With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Lawrence hit Zay Jones deep down the left sideline for a 36-yard gain. With no timeouts, the Jaguars had to get to the line quickly, but the team didn’t spike it. Instead, Lawrence threw a short pass to Parker Washington in the flat and the receiver was tacked in bounds to run out the clock.

Lawrence is 16-of-23 for 148 yards with a lost fumble. The Jaguars have out-gained the Ravens 181 to 166 with each team recording 10 first downs. But the Jaguars are just 2-of-7 on third down while Baltimore is 3-of-5.

If the Ravens win the game, they’ll be the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth.

Baltimore will receive the second-half kickoff with a chance to double up.