Sunday Night Football: Lions rally to defeat Rams 26-20 in overtime

The Rams and Lions played another close game at Ford Field and while it took overtime in this instance, Detroit once again came out on top.

In the extra period, running back David Montgomery powered the Lions’ offense to a game-winning touchdown drive — giving the club a 26-20 victory without Los Angeles ever touching the ball.

That score came after the Lions had given up a 17-3 lead to trail 20-17. Jameson Williams’ 52-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter put Detroit up by 14. And at that point, it looked like Detroit would be able to pull away, as Los Angeles had several injury issues.

Receiver Puka Nacua went down with a knee issue late in the first half and did not return in the second. Already without both starting tackles, the Rams’ backup left tackle and starting left guard went down and didn’t return.

But that was no matter, as Los Angeles was able to rattle off 17 straight points to gain a three-point advantage. Kyren Williams muscled in a 2-yard touchdown run after a defensive pass interference penalty put the offense in the shadow of the goal line. It looked like the Rams had tied the game on their next drive with a jet sweep, but third-string left tackle AJ Arcuri was flagged for a hold on Aiden Hutchinson, negating the play.

Los Angeles settled for a 26-yard field goal to make the score 17-13.

It was Cooper Kupp — who tied a career-high with 14 receptions and set a new career-high with 21 targets — who caught the go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown with 4:30 left in regulation from Matthew Stafford.

While the Rams had a chance to close it out on offense with a four-minute drive after forcing a three-and-out on Detroit’s ensuing possession, they couldn’t get it done. A false start on backup right tackle Warren McClendon put L.A. behind the chains, and Stafford’s pass to Kupp on third-and-10 fell incomplete.

Detroit had an opportunity to win it in regulation after advancing deep into Rams territory. But on fourth-and-5, the club had to settle for Jake Bates’ 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds to go to tie it up.

After winning the overtime coin toss, the Lions simply bullied the Rams down the field on the way to victory. Kalif Raymond started the possession with a 12-yard end around. Then Montgomery rolled down the field with 21- and 9-yard carries.

Once Montgomery took conductive runs for 6 and 8 yards to move down to the L.A. 1, head coach Sean McVay took a timeout just to give his defense a blow. But it was over on the next play — Montgomery powered his way through the line for a 1-yard score to end it.

The Rams had opened the game’s scoring with rookie kicker Joshua Karty’s 41-yard field goal in the first quarter. Bates equalized with a 25-yard field goal in the second before Jahmyr Gibbs twisted his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:57 left in the first half.

Montgomery finished the contest with 91 yards on 17 carries with a TD. Williams had five catches for 121 yards with a touchdown, plus a 13-yard carry.

Quarterback Jared Goff was efficient, finishing 18-of-28 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Much like the matchup in the wild card round back in January, the Rams had issues scoring in the red zone, finishing 2-of-5 — 2-of-4 in goal-to-go situations. Stafford ended the game 34-of-49 for 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Williams averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, finishing with 50 yards on 18 attempts. Kupp had 110 yards.

At 1-0, the Lions will continue their tour of teams they beat in last year’s postseason with the Buccaneers coming to town in Week 2.

The Rams will be on the road again next Sunday to face the Cardinals in Arizona.