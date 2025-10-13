Sunday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes rushing TD gives Chiefs 13-10 halftime lead

The Lions and Chiefs played an entertaining first half, but Kansas City was able to take a three-point lead with a touchdown late in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes’ 1-yard rushing touchdown gave the Chiefs a 13-10 halftime advantage.

The Chiefs had gotten the ball back at their own 45-yard line with 2:42 left after an incomplete pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown resulted in a turnover on downs.

Kansas City faced just one third down on the possession and converted it via penalty, as Rock Ya-Sin was flagged for defensive pass interference.

A 17-yard pass from Mahomes to Kelce put the Chiefs on the 1-yard line. And though the Chiefs had a free play with a defensive offside penalty, Mahomes ran it in for a 1-yard score.

That was Mahomes’ fourth rushing touchdown of the season — tying a career-high.

Mahomes also threw his 300th career touchdown pass, setting a league record for the fewest games to accomplish the feat.

Mahomes finished the first half 10-of-14 for 132 yards with a touchdown. He was strip-sacked by Aidan Hutchinson — on a play where reserve tight end Noah Gray was inexplicably blocking him one-ob-one — but recovered the loose ball.

JuJu Smith-Schuster leads with a pair of receptions for 47 yards.

The Lions started the game with a long, methodical drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal by Jake Bates. Detroit looked like it had scored a touchdown, but the play was nullified by an illegal motion penalty when quarterback Jared Goff did not stop after moving out from under center.

Goff was 9-of-12 for 93 yards with a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 59 yards on 13 carries, while Jameson Williams caught three passes for 44 yards — including a 22-yard touchdown.

The first punt of the night did not come until very late in the second quarter, as Detroit and Kansas City were each stopped once on fourth down.

The Chiefs will have an opportunity to double up and extend their lead, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff. Detroit won the game-opening coin toss, but elected to receive.