nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Patrick Mahomes throws 300th touchdown, Chiefs lead 6-3

  
Published October 12, 2025 08:56 PM

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has once again made history.

With his 6-yard scoring strike to Xavier Worhty in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, Mahomes has now thrown 300 touchdown passes — accomplishing the feat in the fewest games in league history.

Mahomes is now the 17th quarterback to throw for 300 touchdowns. He is the fastest to do so, having done it in 139 games. Aaron Rodgers was previously the fastest to 300 touchdowns in 147 games.

But Harrison Butker missed the extra point, keeping the score at 6-3, Kansas City.

The Chiefs faced just one third down on the eight-play, 70-yard drive — which the club did not get on Mahomes’ 5-yard scramble to the Detroit 6. But that did set up fourth-and-3, which was a situation where head coach Andy Reid felt comfortable going for it.

That’s when Mahomes connected with Worthy for the receiver’s first touchdown of the season. Worthy broke loose on the right side and was wide open to catch Mahomes’ 300th touchdown.