Steve Bisciotti on Mike Tomlin being a Ravens coaching candidate: Wouldn’t that be interesting?

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was in the middle of a press conference centered on his decision to fire John Harbaugh when he learned that the other dean of the AFC North coaching fraternity was leaving his job.

Bisciotti’s immediate reaction to the news that Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach was similar to that of many others around the country. Bisciotti said “holy s—t” when he learned Tomlin stepped down and then moved on to answering a question about whether Tomlin could be a candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Baltimore.

Bisciotti joked that it would only happen if Harbaugh took over the Steelers before expanding on his answer.

“Wow, wouldn’t that be interesting? I don’t know,” Bisciotti said, via the team. “That thing last week, [Bisciotti mimed Tomlin pounding his chest after beating the Ravens in Week 18], maybe disqualified him from my opening after our kicker missed a kick to let them advance. Good for Mike. Yeah, I don’t know. Talk to [General Manager Eric DeCosta]. I love Mike. I mean, I’ve admired Mike for 18 years, and that’s really shocking that he did it that way.”

Tomlin has not let it be known if he wants to jump into another coaching job, work in television or do something else altogether. If he does want to coach, the Steelers would retain his rights and it seems unlikely that they’d be eager to work out a deal with their division rivals that would result in Tomlin coaching against them twice a season.