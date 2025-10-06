Sunday Night Football: Patriots hold 6-3 lead over Bills after sloppy first half

It was a sloppy first half of Sunday Night Football, with the Patriots hitting a 19-yard field goal at the buzzer to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

New England had a chance to score a touchdown to end the half after a defensive pass interference penalty put the ball on the 1-yard line with just four seconds on the clock. But quarterback Drake Maye’s pass to Hunter Henry went off the tight end’s hands and fell incomplete.

The Bills lost two fumbles and had to punt on their first three drives before scoring a field goal on their fourth. Buffalo committed eight penalties for 65 yards in the first two quarters, adding to the club’s sloppy play.

Quarterback Josh Allen finished the first half 9-of-11 passing for 100 yards. He also rushed for times for 32 yards.

The Bills’ first fumble was credited to Allen, as there was a botched handoff in the backfield during the first quarter.

On the other side, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson also lost his third fumble in the team’s last three games. That prompted Antonio Gibson to be on the field more, but he was lost to a knee injury midway through the second period.

TreVeyon Henderson has taken three carries for 19 yards.

Maye is 9-of-16 passing for 89 yards so far. In his return to Buffalo, Stefon Diggs has three catches for 33 yards.

The Bills will receive the second-half kickoff.