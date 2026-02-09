Super Bowl 2026 final score: Seahawks 29, Patriots 13

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LV on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had an ugly Super Bowl, and a disappointing postseason following a great regular season.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold did not have a great game, completing 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. But the Seahawks didn’t need a great game from Darnold with the way their defense dominated Maye and the Patriots’ offense.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was the offensive star of the game, carrying 27 times for 135 yards.

Seattle’s defense had so many stars it’s hard to single out one. Three different Seahawks had two sacks: Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and Devon Witherspoon. Murphy also recovered a fumble. Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu had a 45-yard pick-six, and Seattle’s Julian Love also had an interception.

The win caps a triumphant season for Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who has built a championship defense in his two years on the job. Now Macdonald hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy.