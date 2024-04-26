Super Bowl betting odds unchanged after first round of the draft

The first round of the draft is the biggest day in the NFL offseason, but it doesn’t move the needle much in terms of teams’ Super Bowl chances.

No draft pick caused any Super Bowl or conference championship line movement, according to the BetMGM sports book.

That’s not a big surprise: For as exciting as the draft is to fans’ hopes for the upcoming season, the reality is there’s no real way to know which teams got better yesterday. Some rookies are great players from Day One, others make so many mistakes that they hold their teams back, and there’s simply no way to tell which ones will be which.

So enjoy the draft. But don’t think it made any real impact on any team’s chances of punching a ticket to the Super Bowl in nine months.