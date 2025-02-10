Super Bowl LIX: Eagles dominate Chiefs, take 24-0 lead into halftime

No one saw this coming, likely not even the most optimistic Eagles fan.

Philadelphia dominated the first half, taking a 24-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Eagles sacked Patrick Mahomes three times, had a pick-six, an almost pick-six and held the Chiefs to 23 yards in the first half. Mathomes was 6-of-14 for 33 yards and two interceptions.

On seven drives, the Chiefs had three three-and-outs and Mahomes threw two interceptions. Their best play was the first of the game, an 11-yard throw from Mahomes to JuJu Smith-Schuster, which was the only first down of the first half for the Eagles.

Kansas City also was plagued by four penalties for 45 yards, including an unnecessary roughness penalty that gave the Eagles an automatic first down instead of a third-and-26.

Cooper DeJean had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Zack Baun had a pick of Mahomes at the Kansas City 14. Josh Sweat has 1.5 sacks of Mahomes.

The Eagles had 179 yards in the first half, even though Saquon Barkley did rush for only 31 yards on 12 carries. It did make Barkley the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing leader, including playoffs. He has 2,447 rushing yards, including 2,005 in the regular season.

Jalen Hurts is 11-of-15 for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Hurts also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback push play.

Jahan Dotson leads the Eagles in receiving with two catches for 42 yards.