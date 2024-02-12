Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers lead Chiefs 10-3 at halftime

The 49ers controlled much of the first two quarters of Super Bowl LVIII and have a 10-3 lead at halftime.

San Francisco’s defense kept Kansas City’s offense off-balance for most of the first half, while the club’s offense was able to control the ball and the clock.

The Chiefs have just seven first downs, 157 yards, and are 3-of-7 on third down. The 49ers picked up 189 yards and 12 first downs but are 1-of-4 on third down.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked twice in the first half as the 49ers recorded three QB hits.

While the 49ers’ promising first drive was stopped by a Christian McCaffrey fumble, San Francisco ended up scoring first on Jake Moody’s 55-yard field goal — the longest in Super Bowl history.

Mahomes uncorked a 52-yard deep ball to Mecole Hardman that put the offense in prime scoring position. But running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled in the red zone to keep points off the board.

Later in the second quarter, the 49ers scored on a double pass, as Jauan Jennings hit McCaffrey on a screen pass that the running back took in for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs got down to the red zone but the second sack of the first half on Mahomes on third-and-5 forced Kansas City to settle for a 28-yard field goal.

Mahomes ended the first half 11-of-13 for 123 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had just one target, making a 1-yard catch. He also had a brief sideline confrontation with head coach Andy Reid.

Hardman leads with 52 receiving yards on his one catch. Pacheco has three catches for 21 yards, plus 27 yards on seven carries.

Brock Purdy finished the first half 10-of-15 for 123 yards. McCaffrey leads the 49ers with five catches on five targets for 47 yards with a TD, adding nine carries for 33 yards.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ruled out with an Achilles injury that he suffered while coming onto the field after a punt in the second quarter.

After scoring on their last possession of the first half, the Chiefs will have an opportunity to double up as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.