Super Bowl ref Carl Cheffers on defensive holding call: It was a clear jersey grab

  
Published February 12, 2023 06:25 PM
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments.

“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding,” Cheffers said.

Asked if it was clear, Cheffers said it was, and that none of the other officials disagreed with the official who threw the flag.

“It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” Cheffers said. “There was no debate. Just making sure what he had, and once he told us what he had, we went about our business.”