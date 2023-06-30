Supplemental draft prospects will hold workouts for scouts

The NFL will hold a supplemental draft for the first time since 2019, with two players eligible for selection. Before the July 11 draft, Purdue receiver Milton Wright and Jackson State receiver Malachi Wideman will hold separate workouts for scouts, Howard Balzer of PHNX reports.

Wright will have a timing and testing session July 6 at Christian Academy of Louisville.

Wideman will work out July 8 at River View High School in Sarasota, Florida.

Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, but was limited to three catches for 49 yards in six games last year. He played six games for the University of Tennessee in 2020.

Wright had 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, his final season of game action, and he totaled 99 receptions for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.