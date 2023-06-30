 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Supplemental draft prospects will hold workouts for scouts

  
Published June 29, 2023 10:06 PM

The NFL will hold a supplemental draft for the first time since 2019, with two players eligible for selection. Before the July 11 draft, Purdue receiver Milton Wright and Jackson State receiver Malachi Wideman will hold separate workouts for scouts, Howard Balzer of PHNX reports.

Wright will have a timing and testing session July 6 at Christian Academy of Louisville.

Wideman will work out July 8 at River View High School in Sarasota, Florida.

Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, but was limited to three catches for 49 yards in six games last year. He played six games for the University of Tennessee in 2020.

Wright had 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, his final season of game action, and he totaled 99 receptions for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.