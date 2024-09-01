 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
Why the Browns restructured Watson's contract
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting is a 17-year-old boy

  
Published September 1, 2024 05:01 AM

Police in San Francisco have identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that the suspect attempted to rob Pearsall at gunpoint, a struggle ensued, multiple shots were fired, and both Pearsall and the suspect were shot by the suspect’s gun.

Police arrested the suspect as he was trying to run away. He has been identified as a 17-year-old male who resides in Tracy, California. His name has not been released and the district attorney’s office said he will be charged in juvenile court.

Scott said police have recovered the gun and that as far as they know, the suspect was acting alone and did not target Pearsall specifically because he is a player on the 49ers. Scott stressed that this is an active investigation that police have made a high priority.

“This kind of violence is simply unacceptable in our city,” Scott said.

Both Pearsall and the suspect are in stable condition.