Suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting is a 17-year-old boy

Police in San Francisco have identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that the suspect attempted to rob Pearsall at gunpoint, a struggle ensued, multiple shots were fired, and both Pearsall and the suspect were shot by the suspect’s gun.

Police arrested the suspect as he was trying to run away. He has been identified as a 17-year-old male who resides in Tracy, California. His name has not been released and the district attorney’s office said he will be charged in juvenile court.

Scott said police have recovered the gun and that as far as they know, the suspect was acting alone and did not target Pearsall specifically because he is a player on the 49ers. Scott stressed that this is an active investigation that police have made a high priority.

“This kind of violence is simply unacceptable in our city,” Scott said.

Both Pearsall and the suspect are in stable condition.