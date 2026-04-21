T.J. Edwards on fractured fibula recovery: I’ll be ready when it’s time to go

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards fractured his fibula in the team’s playoff win over the Packers in January and he provided an update on how he’s recovering at a press conference on Tuesday.

Edwards said he feels like he’s in a “good spot” a few months after the injury and suggested that he’s targeting a return to full speed ahead of the regular season.

“I don’t want to put a date on it or anything like that,” Edwards said. “Knowing me, I will push as hard as I can to move that as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it too. It is April. As hard as it is to not be out there every step of the way right now during phase one, I know I’m on a really good plan with the trainers. I’ll be ready when it’s time to go, for sure.”

Edwards also missed time with a broken hand last season, but started all 11 games he played and he also started every game for the Bears during his first two seasons with the team. If all continues to go smoothly, a return to the starting lineup in Week 1 could be in the cards.