T.J. Hockenson, Josh Dobbs parlay offseason workouts into reliable connection

They didn’t grow up together. They didn’t play at the same college. But proximity during the offseason in recent years helped lay the foundation for a great connection between Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs and Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

“He’s a Tennessee guy,” Hockenson told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 27-19 win over the Saints. “He’s in Nashville a few times and that’s where I train in the offseason. Whenever he texts us and asks to throw, we all make sure to make it because he’s one of the better quarterbacks, works better with it, with a better ball. We just always wanted to make that one for sure. So, it just kind of happened. And [I’ve] been able to get a lot closer to him since he’s gotten in this locker room.”

On the field, they already have a solid connection. As evidenced by 15 targets, 11 catches, 134 yards, and one touchdown this weekend.

“We kind of have that trust, you know, I see him scrambling, I’m trying to find the open area and be that guy for him just for him to be able to trust me in certain situations and be able to lay it up,” Hockenson said. “That’s all I can do. That’s all I want to do. He’s such a great player. He’s been balling since he got here. He’s gonna continue to do it just because that’s the guy he is and that’s the player he is. I’m just excited for to keep watching him roll.”

So how good can Dobbs be, as he closes in on two weeks with the team?

“Sky’s the limit for him,” Hockenson said. “I mean, he’s got such a great ball and he can move the pocket. He can move defenses and he can read blitzes, coverages, and everything. It’s been fun to watch from last week to this week. Just kind of take control and really see things a little more and talk to us a little more. He’s just such a leader that it’s fun to be in the huddle with him.”

Fun is the key word. The Vikings are fun. Everything about them is fun right now, for everyone except the opponents.

Will the fun endure? Who knows? But that’s the thing about fun. It doesn’t operate on a clock. You enjoy it while it lasts.