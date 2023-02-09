 Skip navigation
T.J. Watt: I don’t know if George Pickens understands just how good he is

  
Published February 9, 2023 09:45 AM
February 9, 2023 11:28 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt joins the Peter King Podcast live on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII to recap the 2022 regular season, discuss the development of the Steelers' young players, the franchise's rivalry with the Ravens, and more.

The Steelers selected a pair of offensive players with their top two picks in the 2022 draft in quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens.

Both made plays throughout the regular season, with Pickens finishing second on the club with 801 receiving yards while catching a team-high four touchdowns.

Pickett made steady improvements, too, as Pittsburgh ended up 7-5 in games he started. Pickett also registered three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives.

At radio row, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt shared his impressions of the two rookies with Peter King and had high praise for both of them, saying he could tell how hard they worked.

“George Pickens is one of those guys that’s like, I don’t know if he understands how good he is,” Watt said. “It’s like holy cow — some of the things you see in practice. But it’s also on top of that, it’s the little things. Like finishing plays, running — he can run for days.

“Kenny Pickett, getting better each and every week. Commanding two-minute drills back in training camp. You could just see the progression. Then you come to the Ravens game down the stretch where he was able to lead the team down the field. And we just had a feeling — we’re going to score this, we’re going to get on defense, and we’re going to win this game. So, it’s just little things like that.

“It’s all about gaining respect through teammates, through work. And those guys came to work every day.”

With Pickett and Pickens in tow, along with their offensive teammates like running back Najee Harris, receiver Diontae Johnson, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers should be well-positioned on offense in 2023.