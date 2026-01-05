 Skip navigation
T.J. Watt interception helps give Steelers 13-10 third-quarter lead

  
Published January 4, 2026 10:32 PM

Sometimes, odd things tend to happen for the Steelers when they’re playing at home.

Such was the case for T.J. Watt, who caught an interception off a deflected pass at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter to help give Pittsburgh the lead over Baltimore.

On third-and-10 from the Baltimore 34, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his pass tipped by Alex Highsmith at the line of scrimmage with Cameron Heyward also there to help break it up. The ball ricocheted back toward Jackson and ended up in the arms of Watt, who secured it and went down for a takeaway.

With the ball at the 26-yard line, the Steelers were able to get a first down but not a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers’ pass on third-and-2 from the Baltimore 7 fell incomplete to Pat Freiermuth in the end zone.

Chris Boswell hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Steelers a three-point lead with 4:28 left in the third quarter.