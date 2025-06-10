T.J. Watt is not at Steelers mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers is going to be at the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp this week, but T.J. Watt won’t be.

Watt is looking for a new contract and multiple reports on Tuesday say that the edge rusher has not reported for the first day of the three-day minicamp. Watt has also been away from the team during the voluntary phases of their offseason work.

A recent report said that the Steelers have an offer on the table for Watt, who is in the final year of a four-year extension he signed in 2021. That offer obviously isn’t what Watt is looking for and the decision to skip minicamp underlines Watt’s belief that the Steelers need to come up with something different in order to get the deal done.

Watt wound up holding in at training camp in 2021 before signing an extension days before the start of the regular season. The stage could be set for something similar this summer as Watt and the Steelers try to find common contractual ground.