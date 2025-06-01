 Skip navigation
Report: Steelers have offer on table for T.J. Watt

  
Published June 1, 2025 06:10 PM

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was not with the team for last week’s start to organized team activities as he looks for a new contract and it doesn’t sound like an agreement is imminent.

Longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly said on his podcast that the Steelers have made a contract offer to Watt that he describes as “pretty substantial,” but that “it’s probably not” what Watt is looking for in his next deal with the team.

The report did not indicate what about the deal is not to Watt’s liking, but the fact that it hasn’t been signed shows that there’s more work to do. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently set the high bar for edge rushers with a deal averaging $40 million per season and it is reasonable to guess that Watt is looking for something in that neighborhood as well.

There are a lot of other details involved, however, and it remains to be seen how long it will take for them to be ironed out.